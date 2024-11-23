Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, has approved the payment of N70,000 new minimum wage for civil servants in the state.
Mr Buni, in a statement by his Director-General, Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed, in Damaturu on Saturday, said the payment would take effect from December.
According to Mr Mohammed, the approval is contained in a memo signed by the governor, following recommendations by a committee on the minimum wage earlier constituted by the state government.
“The committee had recommended for a reconciliation of local government finances to ensure a hitch-free transition process of the local government councils from the existing salary structure to the new minimum wage.
|
READ ALSO: NEDC distributes relief materials to flood-affected communities in Yobe
“The reconciliation process, which is nearing completion is expected to be concluded soon for approval, and quick enrolment of the local government employees into the new minimum wage salary structure,” he said.
The aide said that the state government expected civil servants to reciprocate the gesture by putting in their best towards effective service delivery.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999