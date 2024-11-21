Borno Governor Babagana Zulum has announced that from 1 December, medical doctors in the state’s hospitals will receive the same salary as their counterparts in federal institutions.

Mr Zulum made the announcement on Thursday as he declared open the 65th National Council on Health (NCH) Conference in Maiduguri.

The event had the theme: “Accelerating Pathways to Universal Health Coverage: Strategies for 2030 Success.”

The governor said that the policy shift aimed to retain qualified medical professionals within Borno’s healthcare system and ensure better service delivery to residents.

He expressed concern at the growing brain drain among doctors in the state’s medical institutions, which is due to a disparity between their salaries and those of their federal counterparts.

He said that the state government had already allocated N301 million to support 100 medical doctors currently undergoing residency training in the state’s health institutions.

“This is a matter of great concern for all of us. I believe that the new salary structure and allowances will encourage our doctors to stay and work within Borno State,” the governor said.

The governor also highlighted Borno’s other efforts to strengthen its health sector.

He reiterated the state’s commitment to the goals outlined in the Abuja Declaration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Abuja Declaration urges all states to allocate at least 15 per cent of their annual budgets to health.

Mr Zulum said that Borno had already made substantial strides in that regard, prioritising investments in maternal and child healthcare, health infrastructure and disease control programmes.

He, however, acknowledged the continued challenge of the high maternal mortality rate in the state, saying that it required urgent action.

He expressed support for the federal government’s Maternal Mortality Reduction Initiative, which aims to eliminate financial barriers to life-saving procedures, including cesarean sections.

He said that the initiative aligned with Borno’s commitment to improving maternal health, particularly in hard-to-reach areas.

He also called for the establishment of a federal medical centre in Borno to complement existing healthcare facilities and further enhance service delivery.

He thanked the Federal Ministry of Health for continued support and praised its proactive efforts, particularly in response to recent floods that affected the state.

Mr Zulum emphasised the importance of collaboration between federal and state health agencies and the involvement of local leaders in improving healthcare outcomes.

He also stressed the need for a community-driven approach to healthcare, urging better coordination of humanitarian aid to ensure that healthcare interventions would be well-targeted and more effective.

“As we continue to strengthen our health systems, we must ensure that every community has access to quality healthcare.

“This will require collaboration, coordination and the collective efforts of all stakeholders,” he said.

The Special Adviser to the President on Health, Salma Anas, told NAN on the sidelines of the event that the governor’s announcement on a new salary structure was a significant step in addressing human resource challenges faced by Borno’s healthcare system.

Mr Anas said that it also showed the state’s commitment to improving the overall healthcare infrastructure and ensuring that residents, particularly women and children, would have access to essential health services.

NAN reports that the event brought together health leaders, policymakers and other stakeholders to address critical sub-themes, including health workforce development, community engagement, and leveraging digital health solutions. (NAN)

