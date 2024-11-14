Nigerian soldiers, on Wednesday, repelled a retaliatory attack by suspected bandits on Chachanji, a village in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State.
The Acting Assistant Director, 6 Brigade Army Public Relations, Olubodunde Oni, a captain, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Jalingo
“Troops of the 6 Brigade Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have successfully repelled a reprisal operation launched by armed assailants on Chanchanji village and its environs in the early hours of 13 November 2024.
“This attack followed the earlier arrest of 12 suspected bandits and the seizure of 14 motorcycles and a locally fabricated pistol during a coordinated operation by troops on 9 November 2024.
|
“On 13 November 2024, the remaining members of the criminal group launched an attempt to retaliate against Chachanji village.
“Acting promptly on received intelligence, the gallant troops of 6 Brigade executed a counter operation, engaging the bandits with superior volume of firepower.
“The bandits, overwhelmed by the Brigade’s swift and forceful response, were compelled to retreat into the surrounding bushes.
“During the encounter, one bandit was neutralized, and the troops successfully recovered several items, including One AK-47 rifle, Two AK-47 magazines, Twelve rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and One Motorola handheld radio,” Mr Oni said.
Mr Oni said in a separate operation, troops of the Brigade arrested a suspected bandit’s sponsor, identified as Buba Alitu, aka Buba Gayu, and four others in Dakka, a village in Bali Local Government Area on 31 October.
He said following the confession of two of the suspects to being in possession of arms, the troops searched their hideout at Gabatari in Bali Local Government Area and recovered a locally fabricated pistol.
READ ALSO: Ex-army chief Lagbaja’s remains arrive Abuja
Commenting on the operations, the Commander 6 Brigade Nigerian Army Sector 3 Operation Whirl, Kingsley Uwa, said they underscore the efforts and dedication of 6 Brigade in combating banditry and ensuring law and order are upheld in Taraba State and beyond.
Mr Uwa urged the public to continue to provide timely and credible information to the military and other security agencies.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999