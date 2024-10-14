The Borno State Government has donated N500 million to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital to support the hospital’s recovery after the flood that ravaged it on 10 September.

The University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, one of the major government health institutions in north-east Nigeria, was severely impacted by the flood. To support the recovery effort, Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum handed the cheque to the Coordinating Minister of Health, Mohammad Pate, during the latter’s visit to the state last Tuesday.

The Borno government has received cash and material donations of over N20 billion to support flood victims in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that thousands of people were displaced and over 30 killed in the flood in the Borno capital.

Public and private facilities such as the Maiduguri teaching hospital also lost valuables worth billions of naira.

On Tuesday, Mr Zulum emphasised the federal government-owned hospital’s crucial role in the state’s healthcare sector, stating, “The contribution of the University of Maiduguri to the growth and development of the healthcare sector cannot be overemphasised. Therefore, the Borno State government is willing to contribute its widow’s mite towards the restoration of the facilities damaged by the flooding with the donation of N500 million.”

The governor noted that although the hospital belongs to the federal government, more than 90 per cent of its beneficiaries are from Borno State. “In addition to this, we shall partner with the hospital to seek further funding for the hospital to enable its full restoration,” he added.

Mr Pate expressed his gratitude for the state’s support, saying the federal government appreciates the state’s efforts in reconstructing the hospital.

He also emphasised the importance of unity, stating, “The understanding that we are all in this together is immensely meaningful to us. I assure you, on behalf of His Excellency the President and our entire team, that we truly value this gesture from you. In the face of the devastation caused by the recent tragedies, your willingness to take action is commendable.”

The minister then highlighted the hospital’s regional significance.

“During my first visit, the hospital was submerged. Now, after thorough assessments, we have seen the vital role this hospital plays – not only for a large part of Nigeria but also for six neighbouring countries that depend on its services. This underscores the importance of prioritising the reconstruction of this facility,” he said.

Mr Pate also assured collaboration with the hospital’s Chief Medical Director (CMD) to mobilise resources efficiently, noting that the cash contribution from the Borno government “will significantly bolster our efforts, and we are committed to doing more to support you.”

After assessing the extent of devastation at the facility, Mr Pate commended the entire hospital led by CMD Ahmad Ahijo and other principal management.

“I would also like to commend the CMD and your management team,” he said. “From the very beginning, you have been dedicated to this crucial project, often working late into the night and maintaining open communication. Your commitment to the hospital, its staff, and the patients is a remarkable example of leadership. Thank you for your collaboration with the government and all our partners as we tackle this crisis together. We will continue to support these efforts and strive for further improvements.”

Last month, the teaching hospital shut down its services as the entire facility was submerged in flood water forcing patients to evacuate for about two weeks.

Mr Ahidjo told PREMIUM TIMES that the extent of damage on some hospital equipment has yet to be ascertained. So far, the estimate for repairing the machines is over N10 billion.

“We have a single machine now that fixing it will cost N2.8 billion. We are still collecting data on the value and how much it will cost to replace or repair these machines. But for now, I can tell you that the damage is more than N10 billion,” he said on Monday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that several high-tech equipment such as the 120 Slice CT, Linear Accelerator for cancer centre, Elekta Linear Accelerators, Brachytherapy machines and a Canon Large Bore CT Simulator were affected by the flood disaster.

