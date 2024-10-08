he Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria (SCSN) has described as baseless the allegation that the senator representing Bauchi South District, Shehu Umar, was sponsoring banditry.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES, the SCSN decried an alleged trend of politicising the current security challenges by those with the responsibility to address the challenges.

The statement was jointly signed by the council’s president and vice president, Abdurrasheed Hadiyatullah and Bashir Umar, respectively. It said some politicians appeared willing to adopt Machiavellian tactics in settling personal political scores even if the tactics undermine efforts to address Nigeria’s security challenges.

The group said the allegation that Mr Umar was sponsoring banditry was not only baseless but is also a dangerous attempt to distract those responsible for addressing the security challenges.

The SCSN said Mr Umar has a well-documented record of contributing to national security and countering banditry since the tenure of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

It said as Chairperson of the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, Mr Umar has been at the forefront of legislative efforts to combat insurgency, banditry, and other forms of insecurity in the country.

“His work with security agencies has helped develop counter-insurgency strategies that are already yielding positive results. Since assuming office, Senator Buba has been an outspoken advocate for strengthened security policies that commit to both kinetic and non-kinetic measures.

This, he has backed up with decisive legislative actions aimed at addressing the root causes of insecurity.

“His dedication to ending banditry has led to his active involvement in several key national initiatives focused on enhancing intelligence, border security, and community policing. Through collaborative efforts with the security agencies, Senator Buba has ensured that critical resources are allocated to areas most affected by banditry.

“He has also pushed for better coordination among the nation’s intelligence agencies to improve the detection and dismantling of bandit networks. His firm stance on these issues proves his unwavering commitment to ensuring peace and security for all Nigerians.

“Based on the above facts, the Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria stands in full support of Senator Shehu Buba Umar. We strongly caution against the politicisation of insecurity, which only serves to undermine our national unity and the progress we are making towards peace.

“At the same time, we call on all citizens to remain vigilant against attempts to tarnish the reputations of those who are genuinely working to secure our nation and our future,” the SCSN said, in the statement.

