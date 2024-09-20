The Borno State Government says it has realised over N12 billion in cash and material donations for victims of the Alau Dam flood disaster in Maiduguri.

The Senior Special Adviser on New Media to the Borno Governor, Abdurrahman Bundi, gave an update on the donations for the Maiduguri Relief Fund on Thursday in Maiduguri.

Mr Bundi said the donations came from corporate entities, state governments, State and National Assembly members, individuals, and Non-Governmental Organisations.

The list of donors showed that the North East Development Commission (NEDC) donated N3 billion and foodstuff, Aliko Dangote donated N2 billion, Aminu Dantata donated N1.5 billion, and Mohammed Indimi donated N1 billion.

Other donors were Borno LGAs, N1.2 billion; Oluremi Tinubu, N500 million; Bauchi and Niger states, N250 million each, while the people of Southern Borno donated N200 million.

Dahiru Mangal, Atiku Abubakar, Mukhtar Betara, Ali Modu Sheriff, House of Representatives, Abdulsalam Kachala, and JAIZ Bank states comprising Kebbi, Yobe, Kano, Taraba, Katsina, Kaduna and Zamfara gave N100 million each.

The Director General of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa, and Matrix Energy donated 10 trucks of fertiliser and foodstuff worth over N120 million each.

Those who gave N50 million include Adamawa State, Peter Obi, Rabiu kwakwanso, Ahmed Lawan, Mohammad Maifata, Ibrahim Umar, Mohammad Imam, Ali Dalori, Bauchi APC chapter, Tahir Monguno, Kaka Shehu and I8th Engineering Company, while the State Assembly donated N60 million.

The Nasarawa State Government also presented six trucks of rice, spaghetti and sugar.

Many other people donated between N1m and N30 million respectively.

(NAN)

