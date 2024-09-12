The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) has expressed fear that the recent flooding in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, may increase food insecurity

Tijani Ahmed, the Federal Commissioner of the commission, expressed this concern at a media briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

Mr Ahmed noted that about 40 per cent of the farmlands in Maiduguri had been submerged ahead of the harvest season.

He said the destruction of the crops is likely to increase food insecurity, already affecting over a million people.

“The commission is saddened by the recent catastrophic flooding as a result of the overflowing of the Alau Dam.

“Flowing from the needs assessment carried out, many persons have been displaced, some children declared missing and lives lost.

“Additionally, infrastructural facilities, including bridges, roads, and houses, have been affected, hampering access to hospitals, schools, markets, and other livelihood activities in the affected states,” he said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He said the commission would provide food, non-food items, educational materials, WASH, Shelter, drugs and medical supplies for emergency needs in order to bring succour to those adversely impacted by the flooding.

“The commission will also ensure the provision of mental health and Psycho-social support to those traumatised populations.

“Equally, the commission will support the Borno State government in providing access to the commission’s recovery shelter at Amarwa Resettlement City.

“In view of the foregoing, an immediate palliative arrangement has been concluded by the commission to stabilise the displaced population in Borno,” Ahmed added.

The federal commissioner commiserated with the Borno State Government, people, and families of victims affected by the flood.

He also extended a heartfelt sympathy to the Governments of Adamawa, Yobe, Gombe, Jigawa states, and adjoining states affected by the unfortunate incident.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

