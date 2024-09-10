President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep concern about the flooding in parts of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The worst flood in recent decades has displaced thousands of residents and affected facilities such as the Post office and the Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

President Tinubu extended his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of the state, especially to the families that have lost their means of livelihood due to the disaster triggered by the overflow of the Alau Dam.

While relevant authorities are still assessing the damage wrought by the flood, the president called for the immediate evacuation of people from affected areas.

President Tinubu assured Governor Babagana Zulum that the federal government is ready to collaborate to address the immediate humanitarian needs of the affected people.

He ordered the National Emergency Management Agency to assist the flood victims.

The president remained committed to mobilising federal resources to support the state during this difficult time.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

September 10, 2024

