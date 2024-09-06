Floods caused by days of rains have displaced over 49,000 persons in Yobe.

Mohammed Goje, executive secretary of the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu on Friday.

He said that 18,000 households were affected by devastating floods across 408 communities.

Mr Goje said that 400 persons sustained various degrees of injuries from the disaster.

“At least 23,000 shelters (mud houses), including public facilities, were also affected and three major roads/ bridges disconnected across the 17 LGAs of the state,” he said.

He said that the state government had begun disbursing N50,000 to displaced persons in camps and N30,000 to flood victims hosted by communities.

“As directed by Gov. Mai Mala Buni, registered flood victims have started receiving cash.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“This, in addition to many responses across the state, aims at cushioning the hardship the victims are undergoing,” he said.

Mr Goje said that first-line support in terms of food and non-food items was delivered in most of the camps where victims were temporarily sheltered,

READ ALSO:34 people killed by Boko Haram buried in Yobe

“Registration and validation continue across all locations in the state depending on the severity and availability of resources.

“ Victims do receive either medical support, food, non-food items, hygiene/dignity kits, cash or a combination of any of the available resources,” Mr Goje said.

The executive secretary said that the cash disbursement was conducted at Nguru on Friday, adding that it would subsequently be held in Nangere and Karasuwa, among other communities.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

