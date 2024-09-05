The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev, says the Dadin-Kowa Dam in Gombe State is stable and fully operational.

Mr Utsev spoke in Dadin-Kowa, a village in Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Area of Gombe, on Wednesday during an official assessment of the dam.

He dismissed recent reports that the dam was on the verge of collapse due to flooding.

“What some observers interpreted as flooding was actually the natural flow of water from the dam’s spillway, a routine process that poses no danger to the structure.

“The water flow observed from the spillway is a natural and expected phenomenon, not indicative of any structural failure or flooding.

“The water flowing from the spillway is what some people mistook for flooding. This is not flooding, it is a natural phenomenon,” Mr Utsev said.

He assured Nigerians that the dam was functioning normally with all components, including the spillway and penstock for hydropower generation, in proper working condition.

“There is no cause for alarm, the Ministry is committed to safeguarding the lives and property of Nigerians, and all necessary measures are in place to ensure the safety and stability of this dam,” he assured.

The minister also noted the dam’s inclusion in the Transforming Irrigation Management in Nigeria Project (TRIMING), which ensures that the dam’s safety and irrigation facilities are well-managed.

“The federal government is preparing to implement further sustainable power and irrigation programs nationwide, in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“These efforts are in line with the federal government’s broader agenda to enhance water supply, irrigation, and food security across the nation,” he explained.

Also speaking, the Minister of State for Water Resources, Bello Goronyo, called on individuals without expertise in dam hydrology to avoid making statements that could incite unnecessary panic.

“The recent misinformation spread via social media and some news outlets has caused undue concern.

“We urge all inhabitants and stakeholders to remain calm as the situation at Dadin-Kowa is under control,” Mr Goronyo said.

The minister reiterated the federal government’s commitment to maintain and monitor all water infrastructures across the country.

”The Dadin-Kowa dam is a critical national asset.

“The dam is not only secure but also being managed to the highest standards.

“The government remains focused on delivering essential services to Nigerians, in line with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Also speaking, Ibrahim Bello, the Area Manager of the Dadin-Kowa dam, said the dam was functioning perfectly.

“The inflow and outflow are operating as expected, and Dadin-Kowa Dam is safe,” he said. (NAN)

