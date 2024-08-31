The Joint Association of Medical and Health Workers Union in Yobe has suspended the strike it started on Friday morning.

The workers went on strike demanding the payment of their hazard allowances approved by the state government in 2019.

The union’s Chairman in the state, Satomi Hikama, disclosed this to journalists in Damaturu on Friday.

He said the strike was called off after the union’s leadership reached an agreement with the state government.

“We embarked on strike action this morning to demand the implementation of our hazard allowances, which a circular was issued during the COVID-19 outbreak to be implemented across the country.

“In Yobe, only a few individuals are currently enjoying theseowances and other demands.

“After meeting with the Deputy Governor, Idi Barde-Gubana, the strike action has now been suspended as the government pledged to implement the allowances by September ending 2024,” Mr Hikama said.

Members of the union include the Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors, the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria, and the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwifery.

(NAN)

