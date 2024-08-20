More than two million people have reportedly benefited from HIV/AIDS screening, treatment, and counseling services in Gombe State.
Bolanle Oyeledun, the CEO of the Centre for Integrated Health Programme (CIHP), stated this on Tuesday at an event marking the transition of CIHP to a new partner organisation, Family Health International (FHI).
Mr Oyeledun said CIHP made a significant impact in Gombe by rehabilitating primary and secondary health facilities, training healthcare workers and screening over 13,000 pregnant mothers and treating 235 patients.
“Today, as we transition our programme to new partners, we do so with immense pride in what we have achieved together,” Mr Oyeledun said.
“Thousands of lives have been saved, and the spread of HIV has been drastically reduced. Gombe is now one of the three states in Nigeria to have achieved epidemic control.”
She said over one million pregnant women have been tested for HIV, with those testing positive receiving treatment to prevent mother-to-child transmission, “ensuring healthier futures for countless children.”
In his remarks at the event, the state’s Commissioner for Health, Habu Dahiru, praised CIHP’s contributions, particularly in capacity building, the prevention of mother-to-child transmission of HIV and the improvement of healthcare infrastructure in the state.
Thanking the global partners, including the Global Fund, Nigeria Country Office, and the University of Ibadan, Mr Dahiru acknowledged their role in advancing the fight against HIV/AIDS in Nigeria.
He said the achievements of CIHP will be preserved and enhanced under the stewardship of FHI, with a continued focus on sustaining progress in HIV prevention and management.
“This event is not just a farewell but a celebration of 17 years of relentless dedication and partnership, leaving behind a lasting impact on the fight against HIV/AIDS in Nigeria.
“As the programme transitions to FHI, the commitment to providing vital HIV/AIDS services in Gombe State remains steadfast, ensuring that the progress made over the past 17 years will continue to thrive,” the commissioner said.
