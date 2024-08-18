The Peoples Democratic Party in Bauchi State won all 20 chairmanship seats in the local government election held on Saturday.

The Chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission (BASIEC), Ahmed Makama, announced the results in Bauchi on Saturday.

He said the polls were conducted peacefully across the state, adding, “For the chairmanship election, PDP won all the 20 seats as declared at the local government levels.

“And for the councillors, the results were declared in the wards with other parties emerging victorious.”

Mr Makama further said that the commission would issue the winners with their certificates of return on Sunday.

NAN reports that the local government election was conducted following the recent judgment of the Supreme Court, which affirmed local governments’ autonomy,

The judgment also mandated the Federation Account Allocation Committee to withhold funds meant for LGs without democratically elected officials.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bauchi State chapter, has rejected the results.

Muhammad Hassan, the chairman of the party in the state, at a news briefing on Saturday, described the election as a “broad-day robbery of franchise and murder of democracy.”

He cited numerous alleged irregularities, including inadequate election materials, withheld sensitive materials and result sheets and votes allocation to the ruling PDP.

Others were the alleged absence of returning officers and the abandonment of election materials at the polling units.

READ ALSO: Newly inaugurated Abia PDP lawmaker speaks on alleged plan to defect to Labour Party

“There were also instances of ballot box snatching, massive thumb printing of ballot papers for PDP and votes allocation to PDP candidates across all the local governments,” Mr Hassan alleged.

BASIEC, however, insisted that the polls were free and fair.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

