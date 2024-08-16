The police have arrested a woman for allegedly burning the lap of her 12-year-old housemaid with a pressing iron.

The girl (name withheld because she is a minor) is battling burns after her madam, Perpetual David, allegedly put a hot electric iron on her lap, on Monday, in Jalingo, the state capital.

The minor was illegally engaged as a housemaid by Mrs David and her husband in Abuja Phase One, Jalingo.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that Mrs David allegedly burnt the girl’s lap for giving her children’s food to a neighbour without her permission.

A Good Samaritan in the neighbourhood reported the incident to the police, leading to the arrest of the woman on Tuesday.

The acting spokesperson of the police in the state, Gambo Kwache confirmed the arrest of Mrs David to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday.

“We have arrested and arraigned the suspect and the case is in court,” she said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

The Editor-in-Chief of Taraba News, Olayinka Gabriel, in a petition to the state Commissioner of Police, David Iloyanomon, demanded justice for the girl.

“This heinous act of violence against a defenceless child cannot be tolerated. We have petitioned the Commissioner of Police to ensure that Mrs David is brought to justice for her actions. It is imperative that we send a strong message that child abuse and violence against children have no place in Taraba State,” Mr Olayinka said.

He also called on the wife of the state governor, the Commissioner for Social Justice and Integration, and that of Women Affairs, to intervene and ensure the woman is prosecuted.

“This is another heartbreaking instance of child abuse in our community,” a local activist, Innocent Bala, stated.

“We must come together to put an end to violence against children and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

“There is the need for stronger protective measures for children and more rigorous enforcement of child welfare laws in the North-East geopolitical zone, particularly in Taraba,” he said.

Last week, a woman was also arrested in the state for burning the lips of her eight-year-old step grandson.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

