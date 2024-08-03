Hoodlums on Friday took the advantage of the ongoing protest in Yobe State to attack the office of Red Cross Society, razing a Land Cruiser vehicle belonging to the humanitarian organisation.

The incident occurred at the organisation’s office in Potiskum, an inside source who is not permitted to speak with the media on the matter, told PREMIUM TIMES.

The hoodlums also destroyed other items including a water tank within the premises.

“We are worried by the reports of attacks on our offices in Potiskum, Yobe State,” the source said.

“The Nigerian Red Cross Society is an independent neutral and impartial humanitarian organisation of public utility.

“Our mission is to save lives and provide assistance to people in need.”

The source said the Red Cross as a non-partisan body should be respected and protected.

Protest

Young Nigerians on Thursday began nationwide protests against economic hardship. The protest started on Thursday, 1 August, and has been scheduled to run till 10 August across the country.

This is despite all entreaties by the Nigerian government and relevant stakeholders to dissuade them.

President Bola Tinubu-led administration has, in the past week, consistently appealed to the youth to shelve the demonstration, insisting that its policies were geared towards redirecting the fortune of the nation for the good of all.

The protests were triggered by outrageous cost of living across the country as prices of food and basic commodities went through the roof.

This was just as inflation rates soared, leading to an economic crisis, which analysts say was caused by the removal of subsidy and unification of forex windows.

The protest, especially in the northern part of the country, turned violent as many hoodlums began destroying and looting public infrastructure.

