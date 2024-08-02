Escalating chaos on the second day of the #EndBadGovernance protest has overwhelmed the police in Maiduguri, Borno State capital, with the authorities responding by deploying soldiers to control the protesters.
Defying a 24-hour curfew declared on Thursday, the protesters took to the streets again from the early hours of Friday morning.
The situation turned volatile in Gwange, a densely populated suburb with a restive population. Protesters, armed with sticks and sharp objects, clashed with the police, who responded with volleys of teargas.
However, police efforts to disperse the crowds failed as protesters, picked up teargas canisters and threw them back at the officers, leading to a prolonged exchange.
“We fear for our lives here because some of the boys are going beyond the limits to destroy public property and attack the police,” said Yusuf Biliya, a resident of Gwange who spoke with a PREMIUM TIMES reporter on the phone.
The authorities later deployed soldiers to Gwange to restore order and disperse the rioting youths.
However, state authorities announced a temporary relaxation of the curfew to allow Muslim residents to observe the Juma’at prayers.
“Given the prevailing security situation, the Borno State Government and heads of state security agencies, after due consultation, have relaxed the curfew from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.,” said Nahum Dasso, Assistant Superintendent of Police and Public Relations Officer.
“This is to enable Muslim faithful to observe Juma’at prayer,” Mr Dasso added, urging the public to attend prayers at nearby mosques.”
The curfew will recommence at 3 p.m. on Friday and continue until 6 a.m. on Saturday.
The authorities appealed for calm and assured residents of their commitment to ensuring the safety and protection of lives and property in the state.
