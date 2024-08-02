Escalating chaos on the second day of the #EndBadGovernance protest has overwhelmed the police in Maiduguri, Borno State capital, with the authorities responding by deploying soldiers to control the protesters.

Defying a 24-hour curfew declared on Thursday, the protesters took to the streets again from the early hours of Friday morning.

The situation turned volatile in Gwange, a densely populated suburb with a restive population. Protesters, armed with sticks and sharp objects, clashed with the police, who responded with volleys of teargas.

However, police efforts to disperse the crowds failed as protesters, picked up teargas canisters and threw them back at the officers, leading to a prolonged exchange.

“We fear for our lives here because some of the boys are going beyond the limits to destroy public property and attack the police,” said Yusuf Biliya, a resident of Gwange who spoke with a PREMIUM TIMES reporter on the phone.

The authorities later deployed soldiers to Gwange to restore order and disperse the rioting youths.

However, state authorities announced a temporary relaxation of the curfew to allow Muslim residents to observe the Juma’at prayers.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“Given the prevailing security situation, the Borno State Government and heads of state security agencies, after due consultation, have relaxed the curfew from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.,” said Nahum Dasso, Assistant Superintendent of Police and Public Relations Officer.

“This is to enable Muslim faithful to observe Juma’at prayer,” Mr Dasso added, urging the public to attend prayers at nearby mosques.”

The curfew will recommence at 3 p.m. on Friday and continue until 6 a.m. on Saturday.

The authorities appealed for calm and assured residents of their commitment to ensuring the safety and protection of lives and property in the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

