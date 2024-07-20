The traditional ruler of Chanchangi in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State and his son have been killed by suspected bandits.
Kumbiya Tanimu and his son, Yusuf, were killed Friday evening on the Takum-Chachanji road as they returned from a funeral event in Takum.
Governor Agbu Kefas confirmed the incident and has ordered law enforcement to bring the killers to justice.
In a press statement by his media aide, Emmanuel Bello, the governor also condoled the bereaved family, the Chanchangi community and the entire people of Takum over the incident.
“The governor, while pleading for calm from Takum residents, said he would leave no stone unturned to fetch out the criminals and bring them to justice in the shortest time possible,” Mr Bello said.
Similarly, the Tiv cultural and social association in the state also condemned the murder of the monarch and his son.
In a statement, the president-general of the association, James Baka, called on the government and security agencies to fish out the killers.
No group has claimed responsibility for the killing. Various armed groups, locally called bandits, operate in Taraba and other northern states such as Benue, Kaduna and Zamfara.
