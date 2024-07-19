The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has commenced the aerial spread of chemicals to control quelea bird infestation of farms in Taraba for enhanced food security.

Adamu Kazaure, the ministry’s field officer in charge of Adamawa and Taraba, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Friday in Jalingo.

NAN reports that queala birds are small seed eaters that feed on a variety of grasses, crops and fruits.

Mr Kazaure, who is from the ministry’s Department of Veterinary and Pest Control, said the action followed complaints by farmers in Karim-Lamido and Ardo-Kola local government areas of Taraba over the massive infestation of quelea birds on crop farms.

According to him, the 10-day exercise, using a contracted Agro-Aviation Aircraft, will cover the entire state to prevent the immediate recurrence of the infestation.

“The action we are taking followed a progress report of quelea birds’ infestation in some parts of Taraba.

“Some identified farmers sent video clips of quelea birds as they attacked rice farms in Nahuta-Lalinga village of Karim Lamido LGA, and Mayo-Renewo in Ardo-Kola LGA.

“The farmers, in a phone interview with the ministry’s officials, appealed to the government to come to their aid in combating the birds, as huge losses were being recorded,” he said.

Mr Kazaure explained that the team was making use of Fenthion and DDVP pesticides to control the birds.

(NAN)

