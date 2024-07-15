Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State has set up a committee to guide him on the implementation of the Supreme Court’s judgement affirming financial autonomy to local governments.

Mr Kefas tasked the committee to come up with a roadmap for the implementation of the judgement.

Speaking on Monday while inaugurating the committee at the Government House, Jalingo, the governor said the event marked a milestone in the journey towards a more democratic, accountable and efficient governance system in Taraba State.

Mr Kefas said the judgement aligns with his commitment to decentralisation and local empowerment.

He recalled telling the state Bureau for Local Government, Traditional and Chieftaincy Affairs on 26 April that the local government chairpersons should take full responsibility for the management of the joint account and other administrative affairs of their areas.

“This directive is not just a policy change. It is a profound shift towards true autonomy and self-governance for our local governments.

“It also empowers them to make decisions that directly affect the welfare of our constituents, ensuring that resources are utilised efficiently and effectively to meet local demands,'” he said.

“The establishment of this advisory committee is a clear demonstration of our determined commitment to strengthening local governments in Taraba State.

“I have no doubt that with the combined effort of this committee, the Bureau for Local Government, Traditional and Chieftaincy Affairs and all stakeholders, we will achieve our vision of decentralised, empowered and prosperous Taraba,” Mr Kefas said.

A former Speaker of the State House of Assembly and present Chairman, the House Committee on Local Government and Traditional Affairs, Abel Diah, was appointed as the chairperson of the committee, with Ezekiel Polycarp as secretary.

Other members are the Secretary to the Government of the State, Timothy Kataps, the state chairperson of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Hassan Aminu, the State attorney-general and commissioner for justice, Yakubu Maikasuwa, Lilian Jonathan and Bala Hussein.

Meanwhile, an Abuja-based legal practitioner, Pius Dingba, has said there is no need for the committee.

“The judgement is straight; I don’t know what they want to achieve with the setting of the committee; there is nothing that the committee will do because when the federal government is sending the money based on the judgement, it will not be consulting with any advisory committee,” Mr Dingba said.

