The death toll from the suicide bombings in the Gwoza area of Borno has increased to 18, an official has said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the multiple explosions allegedly detonated by female suicide bombers suspected to be members of the Boko Haram terrorist group.

The police initially said six people were killed in the attacks but the Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has now confirmed 18 deaths.

The Director-General of Borno SEMA, Barkindo Saidu, said in a situation report obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria that the 18 dead were adult males, females and children.

He added that the first blast by a suicide bomber took place at a wedding ceremony, while the second blast occurred at the funeral service of victims when another female suicide bomber rushed into the congregation.

He said “19 people seriously injured were conveyed to Maiduguri in four ambulances, while 23 others are waiting for military escort in the Medical Regimental Services (MRS) Clinic.

“I am now coordinating for a chopper tonight. I have mobilised emergency drugs to complement the shortage of drugs in Gwoza.

“The degree of injuries range from abdominal raptures, skull and limb fractures.

“I have also received a report that there is a suspected suicide bomber in Pulka,” Mr Saidu said.

Pulka is a village not too far from Gwoza town.

NAN reports that the coordinated attacks, which took many by surprise, were shocking to the people of Borno, who experienced such at the height of the insurgency between 2024 and 2014.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that there were four different suicide incidents on Saturday in the Gwoza area of Borno. The locations of the four incidents are areas where the Boko Haram faction led by Ali Ngulde operates.

The group has been suppressed by its breakaway faction, Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP), following the death of its leader, Abubakar Shekau.

The group under late Shekau had used female members and captives to carry out suicide bombing attacks.

