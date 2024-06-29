Four suspected female suicide bombers believed to be members of Boko Haram killed an unspecified number of people including a soldier when they detonated their explosives at different locations in Borno State.
A source familiar with the insurgents’ operations in the northeastern state told PREMIUM TIMES that the first bombing was recorded at a wedding ceremony in Mararaban Gwoza.
“The second one took place at a security checkpoint, killing a soldier and two civilians,” the source told our reporter.
According to him, the third incident “happened at a shopping mall and the fourth one at a burial ground.”
The incidents, he said, took place between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday around the same area.
The Borno State Commissioner of Police (CP), Yusuf Lawal, confirmed the attacks, estimating the casualties at six.
The police boss added that about 15 others were injured and evacuated to the hospital.
The locations of the four incidents are areas where the Boko Haram faction led by Ali Ngulde operates.
The group has been suppressed by its breakaway faction, Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP), following the death of its leader, Abubakar Shekau.
The group under late Shekau had used female members and captives to carry out suicide bombing attacks.
PREMIUM TIMES will provide more updates of Saturday’s attacks in subsequent reports.
