The police have arrested a councillor and three village chiefs over the theft of an electricity transformer in Gombe State.
The police spokesperson in the state, Buhari Abdullahi, paraded the suspected in Gombe on Monday.
The councillor, Abdullahi Panda, represents Kumo East ward in Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State.
The other suspects arrested are Muhammad Majidadi, 40, who is the village head of Garin Majidadi; Muhammed Sani, 43, who is the Sarkin Yaki quarters in Kumo; and Bello Ardo Kumo, 59, also a traditional title holder.
“On June 21, 2024, at about 17:45, while acting on credible intelligence information, police detectives from Akko Division intercepted those mentioned above suspected electric transformer stolen from Garin Majidadi village. The transformer was sold to Bello Ardo Kumo for N1.5 million.
The police spokesperson said over 20 other suspects were arrested for various offences, including homicide, armed robbery, and other crimes in the state.
He said the police would sustain intelligence-led policing to deny criminal elements an avenue to thrive in the state.
“The Commissioner of Police, CP Hayatu Usman, urged all peace-loving people of Gombe State to continue cooperating with the police and report any suspicious movement of people or items to the nearest police formation in the state,” he said.
