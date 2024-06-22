Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has congratulated the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital for emerging as the 2024 “Best Public Tertiary Healthcare Facility of the Year” at the Nigerian Healthcare Excellence (NHE) Award Ceremony in Lagos yesterday.

The NHE award (a global healthcare rating body), which started in 2014, was designed to celebrate distinguished personalities and organisations who have contributed immensely to the growth of the Nigerian health sector.

Mr Zulum was quoted in a statement released on Saturday by his Senior Special Assistant on New Media, Abdurrahman Ahmed Bundi, as saying, “ Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award acknowledging healthcare institutions that demonstrate exceptional performance and innovation, serves as a testament to UMTH’s outstanding contributions to the advancement of healthcare in Nigeria.

“I congratulate the management and staff of the UMTH for emerging as the Best Public Tertiary Healthcare Facility of the Year 2024.

“I believe that with purposeful leadership by the incumbent CMD, Professor Ahmed Ahidjo, UMTH will continue setting new benchmarks in healthcare delivery, medical research, and training healthcare professionals.

“Over the years, the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital has proven commitment to excellence in patient care and continuous improvement in medical practices.

“The recognition bestowed upon UMTH reaffirms its position as a leading healthcare institution in Nigeria and sets a shining example for others to emulate in pursuing healthcare innovation and excellence.

“As government and people in Borno State, we will continue to collaborate and support the UMTH to provide the best healthcare services to Nigerians and us, who are the immediate beneficiaries.”

