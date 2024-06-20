Governor Muhammadu Yahaya of Gombe State has launched the 2024 fertiliser sales to farmers in the state.

Mr Yahaya, during the official flag-off of the exercise on Thursday in Gombe, said 50 per cent of the fertiliser would be sold directly to farmers, while the remainder would be sold through cooperative societies, who would be given the option to repay the government through their harvests.

“This will ensure equitable and fair access to fertiliser by all and sundry, thus guaranteeing an optimum price for farm produce and enhanced food security in Gombe State and Nigeria at large.

He said the commodity would be sold to farmers across the state at the rate of N22,000, against the N44,000 market price.

The governor said his administration would continue to subsidise the commodity while strengthening other agricultural interventions.

He said the measures were to boost food security in the state and improve farmers’ income.

The governor warned against hoarding or frustration of the distribution of the fertilisers to grassroots farmers.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“Such person would not be spared but handed over to the anti-corruption agency for prosecution,” he warned.

Also speaking at the event, the state commissioner for agriculture and animal husbandry, Barnabas Malle, reiterated the state government’s commitment to revitalising the agricultural sector.

He said this would bring about sustainable agricultural development to ensure food security and wealth creation for farmers.

READ ALSO: Ododo disburses N370m revolving loan to Kogi farmers

He added that aside from the provision of fertiliser and other inputs, the government was also improving the livestock sector in the state.

The commissioner assured that the state Fertilisers Distribution Committee would ensure effective sales and distribution of the commodity so that it would reach the farming populace at the grassroots.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

