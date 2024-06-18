A mob on Monday evening lynched a suspected armed robber who allegedly stabbed an 18-year-old POS operator to death in Taraba State.
The incident happened near the yam market in Wukari local government headquarters.
Sources said the girl, who was attacked in her shop, was a student preparing for her National Examination Council (NECO) examinations.
They said the lynched suspect entered the girl’s shop as a customer and stabbed her after she resisted his attempt to rob her.
The spokesperson of the police in the state, Gambo Kwache, said the incident was being investigated.
“The suspect who stabbed the POS operator on her neck was lynched by the youths who went after him,” he said.
A witness, Gboshi Ali, told PREMIUM TIMES that the suspect attempted to escape after stabbing the girl but was arrested by a crowd.
“The suspect, who could not succeed in stealing money from her, because of her resistance, decided to stab her to death.
“He tried to escape but he was chased and arrested by those that were at the scene. He was beaten to death and his body set ablaze.”
The chairperson of the local government council, Ismaila Dauda, confirmed the incident to our reporter in Jalingo.
“It’s a sad and unfortunate incident. The young girl came to prepare for NECO exams and unfortunately met her untimely death,” Mr Dauda said.
