The Police Command in Yobe announced on Monday it had captured Haruna Mohammed, 40, who is believed to be a leader of a “notorious terrorist gang”.
Dungus Abdulkarim, the command’s spokesperson, told newsmen in Damaturu that the suspected terrorist was apprehended by the State Intelligent Department (SID).
“He has been involved in terrorising towns, villages and neighbouring states through menacing phone calls, demanding money and valuables from victims.
“The command has been on the trail of Mohammed for his criminal activities.
|
“A victim from Siminti village reported that Mohammed demanded N3 million and threatened to kill him and his family.
“In an intensive intelligent operation on June 16, detectives from the SID arrested Mohammed at Nangillam, a village in Tarmuwa Local Government Area.
READ ALSO: SPECIAL REPORT: Inside Yobe govt’s fight against kidney diseases
“The suspect has confessed to the crime and even named other (terrorist) members of the syndicate who are currently being trailed,” he said.
Mr Abdulkarim advised communities to promptly report security breaches in their areas and reaffirmed the command’s readiness to stamp out criminal tendencies in Yobe.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999