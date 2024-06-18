The Police Command in Yobe announced on Monday it had captured Haruna Mohammed, 40, who is believed to be a leader of a “notorious terrorist gang”.

Dungus Abdulkarim, the command’s spokesperson, told newsmen in Damaturu that the suspected terrorist was apprehended by the State Intelligent Department (SID).

“He has been involved in terrorising towns, villages and neighbouring states through menacing phone calls, demanding money and valuables from victims.

“The command has been on the trail of Mohammed for his criminal activities.

“A victim from Siminti village reported that Mohammed demanded N3 million and threatened to kill him and his family.

“In an intensive intelligent operation on June 16, detectives from the SID arrested Mohammed at Nangillam, a village in Tarmuwa Local Government Area.

“The suspect has confessed to the crime and even named other (terrorist) members of the syndicate who are currently being trailed,” he said.

Mr Abdulkarim advised communities to promptly report security breaches in their areas and reaffirmed the command’s readiness to stamp out criminal tendencies in Yobe.

(NAN)

