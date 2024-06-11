Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, on Tuesday expressed his opposition to the creation of state police in Nigeria.

Mr Kefas said the existing security structure is capable of addressing the security challenges of the nation.

In February, the federal and state governments agreed on the creation of state police at a meeting between President Bola Tinubu and the 36 states of the federation. The Taraba State governor attended the meeting.

Even before that major development, some regions and states had created security outfits such as the Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, in the South-west, and Ebube Agu in the South-east.

Mr Kefas stated his latest position while hosting the Commandant of the Army Operation Whirl Stroke in charge of Nasarawa, Benue and Taraba states, L G. Leptang, at the Government House, Jalingo.

Mr Kefas, who retired as a colonel, said after serving in the Nigerian army for some years, he knows what the military and other security agencies of Nigeria are capable of doing for national security.

“That is why when people are talking about the creation of state police I keep quiet. I know the capability of the Nigerian Army and other security operatives of the country

“I know that you are great assets to Nigeria, but what you need is the necessary support and enabling environment to discharge your duties,” Mr Kefas stated.

He said his government was collaborating with neighbouring states and the Republic of Cameroon to form a common front where security issues bothering the states would be discussed.

“We have been making ways to collaborate with governors of our neighbouring states and a governor in Cameroon where we can synergise to tackle insecurity at our borders.

“The criminals must be fished out for the law-abiding citizens to live in peace,“ he said.

Speaking earlier, Mr Leptang, a brigadier-general, told the governor that he was in the state with his team to pay a courtesy visit and inform him about some challenges facing the operation.

