A six-year-old boy has been accidentally shot dead by his 12-year-old brother in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital, the police have said. (PREMIUM TIMES has withheld the names of the children because they are minors).

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening in Nukkai, a community in the state capital.

Addressing journalists on Thursday in Jalingo, the Commissioner of Police in the state, David Iloyanomon, said the parents of the children have been arrested and the case transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police in the state for investigation.

He said there was also a similar case of culpable homicide involving minors for which the parents and guardians were also invited for interrogation.

“Minors cannot be charged for culpable homicide. The investigation has been extended to the parents and guardians of those kids who left the guns carelessly. They were apprehended and transferred to the state CID for discreet investigation.

“Although the guns are Dane guns, they will be charged for illegal possession of arms,” Mr Iloyanomon said.

Residents of Nukkai said when they heard the gunshot, they thought bandits or kidnappers were operating in the area.

This incident occurred just weeks after three children were killed in Didango Geit village in the Karim-Lamido Local Government Area of the state by an alleged accidental discharge from a Dane gun.

Mr Iloyanomon, the police in April arrested 28 suspects and recovered from them seven AK-47 rifles, two locally made pistols, one Beretta and 30 5.5mm live ammunition.

“Other items recovered are: 128 7.62mm ammunition, 1 Honda Motorcycle, 2 live Cartridges, 3 knives, 1 cutlass, 1 axe, 1 plier, 1 Itel handset, 1 plate number, 1 Tricycle, Eight hundred and fifty thousand naira cash. 102 cows, one light rifle, two SMG rifles, one fabricated AK47 rifle, 14 magazines,” he disclosed.

The police chief praised Governor Agbu Kefas for his commitment to combating crime in the state and support for the security agencies in the state.

“Taraba State Police Command will continue to remain committed to upholding law and order. We commend the dedication of our officers and men and also urge the public to continue to cooperate with the police at all levels and volunteer vital information to aid the fight against crime,” he said.

