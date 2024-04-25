A former chairperson of Takum Local Government in Taraba State, Shiban Tikari, is now at large over his alleged involvement in the murder of a former lawmaker, Hosea Ibi.

The state commissioner of police, David Iloyanomon, disclosed this to journalists on Thursday in Jalingo, the state capital.

Mr Iloyanomon said since the Chief Judge of the state ordered his arrest, Mr Tikari has been on the run.

“We expressed fears that this would happen when the Chief Judge made a public declaration for his arrest, but we are all out to ensure his arrest.

“We are looking for him. We recently gathered that he has left the state, we have been trying to arrest him for possible prosecution, anywhere he is, we must get him arrested, it’s just a matter of time,” he said.

Mr Ibi, a former member of the state House of Assembly representing Takum 1 constituency, was kidnapped on 30 December, 2017 in his house located opposite Ada Barracks in Takum.

His body was found 16 days later along the Takum Kashimbila road in the local government area.

Some suspects in the killing were arrested and arraigned at the state high court where they claimed under cross examination that they were contracted by Mr Tikari to abduct the lawmaker.

