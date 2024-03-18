Compliance with the seven-day warning strike issued by the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) to their members was impressive at University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) in Borno State, an official said on Monday.

The chairperson, University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) branch of NASU, Musa Liman, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the impact of the strike action on UNIMAID.

Mr Liman said the action, which is nationwide, followed its national body’s directives to protest the alleged unfair treatment of the union members by the federal government.

The seven-day warning strike started across the nation’s universities on Monday.

He appealed for public understanding over its decision to embark on strike action.

The appeal was made by the branch chairman, Musa Liman, who spoke t

The NASU chairman, who said the action was also to save public universities from collapse, noted that the level of compliance in UNIMAID was impressive.

“I want to thank our members for the almost 100 per cent compliance and to urge them to remain calm, peaceful and wait for further directives.

“If you observe, places like senate building, bursary, works department, exams and records, fire service, and many other places in the university are closed for the seven-day strike,” Mr Liman said.

He explained that it was only the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) of the university that said it would be joining the strike action on Wednesday.

NAN reports that the seven-day nationwide warning strike was declared by the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) to protest the federal government’s failure to pay arrears of four-month salaries owed their members in 2022.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

