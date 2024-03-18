Suspected bandits have killed the village head of Riruwai in the Lame district of Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered on Monday that Garba Badamasi was abducted from the village by unknown gunmen on Friday and his whereabouts remained unknown until Sunday when his corpse was recovered by a search team.

The corpse was taken to his palace in Lame on Sunday for funeral prayers and buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

Our reporter gathered that the community is worried about the security situation in the village.

“We live in total fear because nobody knows what will happen next, and who is going to be picked and murdered by these hoodlums. The tragic abduction and murder of our traditional ruler has touched everybody in this village,” a resident, Mahmud Tunga, told PREMIUM TIMES in an interview on Monday.

“Criminality has increased in Toro Local Government Area, especially in Magama Gumau, Lame, and Bura forest in Ningi Local Government Area.

These areas are the worst in terms of banditry in the state.

“On Friday night, when the gunmen descended on our village, they started firing shots indiscriminately before abducting our village head,” Mr Tunga said.

Residents said Mr Badamasi spent a harrowing day with his captors before he was murdered.

His lifeless body was discovered within the vicinity of the village with evidence of brutality meted to him.

Mr Tunga urged the state and federal governments to beef up security in the area to save lives and property.

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Ahmed Wakili, did not return calls or respond to text messages sent to him on the development.

