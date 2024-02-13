Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has doled out cash and food items to 810 volunteers fighting Boko Haram alongside the military and other security agencies in Bama Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Zulum gave out the package on Tuesday at the Palace of the Shehu of Bama, Umar Shehu-Kyari.

The governor extolled the volunteers for their sacrifices and commitment to defending the state and assured them of the government’s continuous support.

He said the gesture was to encourage the volunteers to keep pushing for the return of total peace and security across the state.

“We are aware of the enormous efforts you put into complementing the military in the fight against insurgency and other forms of criminality, we commend you and urge you to continue to be dedicated,” he said.

Mr Zulum assured that the government would never relent in extending support to them.

”Your welfare is of high priority to us, we will not leave you, be assured that the government will always be with you,” the governor added.

Mr Zulum said the government and people of the state were grateful to the volunteers for their sacrifices in complementing the military and other security forces in the fight against insurgency.(NAN)

