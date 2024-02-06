Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has declared Wednesday, 7 February, a work-free day to mark three days of prayers for the late former governor of the state, Bukar Ibrahim.
The Director General of Press and Media Affairs to the governor, Mamman Mohammed, said this while addressing journalists on Tuesday in Damaturu.
He said the day was set aside to offer prayers for the former governor who died in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.
The three-day prayers, according to him, would be offered at the Government House Mosque, Damaturu.
Mr Mohammed said the Yobe government had officially taken over the funeral rites to honour the late governor.
READ ALSO: Outrage over gruesome murder of housewife in Yobe State
He also explained that Governor Buni, in the company of government officials and the family of the late governor, has been receiving condolences from sympathisers from within and outside the state at the Government House, Damaturu.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999