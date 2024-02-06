Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has declared Wednesday, 7 February, a work-free day to mark three days of prayers for the late former governor of the state, Bukar Ibrahim.

The Director General of Press and Media Affairs to the governor, Mamman Mohammed, said this while addressing journalists on Tuesday in Damaturu.

He said the day was set aside to offer prayers for the former governor who died in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

The three-day prayers, according to him, would be offered at the Government House Mosque, Damaturu.

Mr Mohammed said the Yobe government had officially taken over the funeral rites to honour the late governor.

READ ALSO: Outrage over gruesome murder of housewife in Yobe State

He also explained that Governor Buni, in the company of government officials and the family of the late governor, has been receiving condolences from sympathisers from within and outside the state at the Government House, Damaturu.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

