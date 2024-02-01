Popular Bauchi-based Islamic cleric, Idris Abdulaziz, has gone into exile amid a protracted political feud with Governor Bala Muhammad whom he campaigned against in last year’s governorship election in the state.

Mr Abdulaziz openly supported Mr Muhammad’s main opponent, Abubakar Sadiq of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the 18 March election. His lawyer, Ahmad Musa, told PREMIUM TIMES that the cleric went into exile after security agents raided his Dutsen Tanshi residence in the Bauchi metropolis on 24 January to execute a search warrant.

“Abdulaziz left Bauchi State to flee persecution and arbitrary arrest and detention by the Bauchi government following trumped-up charges accusing him of committing blasphemy against religious creed. He has successfully left Bauchi to a safe place,” the lawyer said.

“Despite a pending case at the Court of Appeal, on the 24th of January 2024, the judge of the Upper Sharia Court 1, Hussaini Turaki, secretly issued a search warrant against our client. To the execution of the said search warrant, over 250 police, civil defence and military personnel were mobilised and they stormed the house of our client in the early hours of Thursday 25th January, 2024 but did not see our client and they never found any incriminating material in the house,” Mr Musa said.

Mr Abdulaziz was last seen at the Dutsen Tanshi Centre on the same day addressing a large gathering of his supporters. There, he said he would leave Bauchi until after the determination of his appeal at the Court of Appeal in Jos, capital of neighbouring Plateau State.

He left the centre a few minutes later after a blackout, apparently to conceal his movement from security agents.

Mr Abdulaziz’s ordeals began last April when he told a gathering that he does not need the support of any person when in difficult times, not even Prophet Muhammad, but only God.

“In difficult times I don’t need the support of Ibrahim Niase, Abdulkadir Jalani, (Sufi scholars) and even Prophet Muhammad except for Allah,” Mr Abdulaziz, a strong Sunni Muslim said in his lecture on the oneness of God.

The comments generated controversy in the state and beyond. While his colleagues in the Sunni sect supported him, his Sufi rival called for his prosecution.

Petition against malicious prosecution

Mr Musa, in a petition to the Chief Judge of Bauchi State and the Chief Justice of Nigeria, accused Governor Bala Muhammad of malicious prosecution of Mr Mr Abdulaziz using the upper Shariah court judge, Mr Turaki.

“Politically, due to his massive popularity and followership, our Client is a force to reckon with and has been exercising his constitutional right to vote and influence his followers to vote in a particular direction.

“In the 2023 elections, he supported the candidate of the All Progressives Party (APC); Air Marshal Sadiq Baba Abubakar (Rtd), in the governorship election which did not go well with the incumbent governor of the state who was the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),” Mr Musa said in the petition.

Political trial?

Mr Musa said Mr Abdulaziz’s ordeals began specifically on 11 April when a fictitious group wrote a petition against him to the state Commissioner of Police, accusing him of blasphemy, upon which he was arrested and charged to court.

“The groups addressed the petition to the state’s Commissioner of Police on 11th April 2023 to that effect which led to our Client’s arraignment before a Chief Magistrate Court 1, Bauchi.

“The magistrate sent our Client to the Federal Correctional Centre, Bauchi even when the offence alleged to have been committed by our Client was bailable and despite the efforts of the lawyers representing him to secure his bail.

“Given the personality of our Client as mentioned above, he ought to have been released on Self Recognizance, if not for the governor’s interest in the case,” the petitioner stated.

Mr Musa said his client was unjustly sent into detention by a judge whose court lacked jurisdiction to entertain his case.

“After spending a week at the Centre, the Chief Magistrate Court 1, Bauchi ruled that he lacked jurisdiction to handle the case and subsequently returned the case file to the Chief Registrar of the State High Court.

“Consequently, the Hon. Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Bauchi State took over the case and pressed more charges on our Client and arraigned him before the Upper Sharia Court 1, Bauchi State being presided over by Mal. Hussaini Turaki.

“Before the arraignment, lawyers representing our Client notified the judge of their pending Notice of Preliminary Objection dated 31st May 2023 challenging the competence of the court to hear the case following the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Jos Division in CA/J/327/2014 which declared null and void the Bauchi State of Nigeria, Sharia Court (Administration of Justice and Certain Consequential Charges) Laws, 2001,” Mr Musa said.

Stringent bail conditions

Mr Musa said his client was issued with stringent bail requirements in an attempt to keep him in detention.

“The Judge of the said Upper Sharia Court 1, Bauchi refused to hear the Preliminary Objection and adjourned the matter for a week. Before the adjournment, the lawyers representing our Client applied for the bail of our Client, but in a dramatic move, the said judge of the Upper Sharia Court 1, Bauchi granted bail with excessively stringent conditions which our Client could not be able to meet.

“This resulted in returning our Client to the Federal Correctional Centre, Bauchi for the second time. Sequel to that, the lawyers applied to the High Court 1, Bauchi for variation of the bail conditions which the court varied and released our Client. In a twist of events, at the next adjourned date, the judge revoked the bail because the our Client was absent in the court, despite his lawyers’ plea to ensure his appearance at the next sitting of the court and despite informing the judge that the failure of our Client to appear before the court was owing to sudden sickness.

“On the 5th June 2023, being the next adjourned date, the judge of the court sent Our Client to Federal Correctional Centre, Bauchi and denied him bail by, again, imposing yet another strict bail conditions and adjourning the case for a week.”

Jailed for contempt

Mr Musa said in the petition that his client was jailed for a crime said to be committed by his lawyers during one of the court sessions.

“On the 19th June, 2023 being the date the case was adjourned for the Preliminary Objection, the Judge of the said Upper Sharia Court 1, Bauchi erroneously and maliciously committed Our Client to 30 days imprisonment for contempt the judge accused Our Client’s lawyers of committing.

“On the 20th June 2023, lawyers representing Our Client applied to High Court Bauchi for judicial review by way of certiorari and the court, on 22nd Jun 2023 granted and served an Order for a stay of proceedings on the judge of the Upper Sharia Court 1, Bauchi pending the determination of the said certiorari application before it.

“However, on the 19th of July, the judge, despite receiving the said Order, continued with proceedings and refused to release Our Client even after serving 30 days of contempt which the judge accused his lawyers of committing,” Mr Musa said.

Clerics meet Governor Muhammad, ask for Mr Abdulaziz’s release

The leader of the Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS), Bala Lau, alongside with the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, last July visited Mr Muhammad in Bauchi and pleaded for the release of Mr Abdulaziz. During the visit, the Bauchi governor as captured in a viral video ordered the release of Mr Abdulaziz after the intervention of his guests.

“On the 27th of July 2023, we wrote a petition to the Chief Judge of Bauchi urging her to call the judge to order and demand that he respect the Order of Stay of Proceedings served on him by the High Court pending the determination of the certiorari application before it, but the Chief Judge did nothing since the judge was continuing the proceedings.

“To prove the political nature of this case, on 28th July 2023, the governor (Mr Muhammad) publicly instructed the judge of the Upper Sharia Court 1, Bauchi to release our Client on bail. The governor gave the order after he met with some stakeholders, including the Chief Judge of Bauchi,” Mr Musa said in the petition.

Mr Abdulaziz’s ordeals continue

Mr Musa said after his client was released on bail, the court, however, didn’t speak on the date for the continuation of the trial, which he described as very unethical.

“Upon realising that the court did not adjourn the case to a particular date for the continuation of the case, we wrote a letter to the court drawing its attention to the fact that the case was not adjourned and requested a written notice of the next adjourned date for the matter since our Client wanted to travel out of the country and to avoid any possibility that in the calculation of the court might be seen as our Client jumped bail.

“Dramatically, the Court’s registrar refused to receive the letter submitted to him by one Abdullahi Bako Gimsa. For record purposes, the said Abdullahi Bako Gimsa swore to an affidavit disclosing facts of the circumstances. Upon realising that our Client travelled in violation of the rules of the court in matters of effective service personally and for the obvious reason of malicious prosecution and with bad intent to unjustifiably commit Our Client to Correctional Centre, the court suo moto initiated a summons to be served on Our Client and his sureties less than 24 hours to the hearing of the case and wrongly revoked the bail of Our Client, despite our effort as clearly stated in the two immediate paragraphs above.

“The said certiorari application filed at the High Court Bauchi suffered a setback that resulted in keeping Our Client at the Correctional Centre for 25 days when the judge of High Court 7, Hon. Justice Lamido K. Umar ruled “That for obvious reasons and personal matters and conflicting interest, I hereby declined to entertain the matter and deliver a verdict.

“I hereby referred back the case to the Honourable Chief Judge of Bauchi State, for re-assigning the matter.” On the 24th of August, 2023, the Hon. Judge of High Court 6, Hon. Justice Sa’ad I. Zadawa to whom the case was re-assigned struck out the said application for judicial review. Sequel to that on behalf of Our Client filed a Notice of Appeal and records were duly complied and transmitted to the Court of Appeal, Jos Division with Appeal No. CA/J/166/2023.

“In addition to that, on 11th September 2023, we also file a Motion for a Stay of Proceedings at the Court of Appeal and a Motion for Adjournment sina die at the Upper Sharia Court 1, Bauchi. On the 13th of September 2023, when the matter was called upon but Our Client was absent (the reason the court acknowledged that Our Client was not properly served) we urge the judge of the said Upper Sharia Court 1, Bauchi to respect the Appeal Our Client filed at the Court of Appeal, but the judge insisted that Our Client must appear before him. The judge, therefore refused to take our plea and adjourned the matter to 27th September, 2023 to enable the court to properly serve Our Client,” Mr Musa, said in the petition.

The known phone contact of the governor’s spokesperson, Muktar Gidado, did not connect on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, to enable our reporter obtain his comment on the allegations against the governor.

