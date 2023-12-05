Usman Zannah, a justice of a Yobe State High Court in Potiskum on Tuesday sentenced John Gabriel and Ádámù Gideon, both lance corporals and charged with armed robbery and the murder of Islamic cleric, Goni Aisami, in Yobe State.
The accused soldiers confessed to have conspired to murder the Sheik last August.
Mr Gabriel was convicted of two charges of armed robbery and murder and subsequently sentenced to death by hanging.
Mr Gideon was convicted on the first count of robbery and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment but he was acquitted of the second count of murder.
ALSO READ: Fake Death Saga: Oladips returns home, to address public concerns
The army had earlier dismissed the two soldiers and handed them over to the police for prosecution.
Mr Gabriel shot and killed Mr Aisami and also tried to steal his car after he gave him a lift.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999