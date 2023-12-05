Usman Zannah, a justice of a Yobe State High Court in Potiskum on Tuesday sentenced John Gabriel and Ádámù Gideon, both lance corporals and charged with armed robbery and the murder of Islamic cleric, Goni Aisami, in Yobe State.

The accused soldiers confessed to have conspired to murder the Sheik last August.

Mr Gabriel was convicted of two charges of armed robbery and murder and subsequently sentenced to death by hanging.

Mr Gideon was convicted on the first count of robbery and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment but he was acquitted of the second count of murder.

The army had earlier dismissed the two soldiers and handed them over to the police for prosecution.

Mr Gabriel shot and killed Mr Aisami and also tried to steal his car after he gave him a lift.

