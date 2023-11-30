Police operatives in Bauchi State on Wednesday killed an alleged gunman and rescued a pastor and two other people abducted from Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The spokesperson of the state’s police command, Ahmed Wakili, stated this to reporters on Thursday.

“The rescued victims were Sunday Ayuba, 40, Pastor Bala 50 years old, Keziya Ayuba 50 years old, who were kidnapped from Raddi village in the Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“The aforementioned victims were confirmed to have been kidnapped from their villages”, Mr Wakili said.

The operation took place in Kadade village in Toro Local Government, Bauchi State on Wednesday.

He said on 29 November at about 1 a.m., one Sabitu of Kadade village in Toro local government area of Bauchi State reported the presence of gunmen to security operatives.

Mr Wakili disclosed that on the same date, at about 12.30 a.m., an unknown number of bandits invaded Kadade village and attacked the residence of Yakubu Makeri of Yagi village in Rahama ward intending to kidnap him.

READ ALSO:

“A team of operatives attached to Rishi police divisional headquarters in conjunction with local vigilantes swiftly moved to the scene and engaged the bandits.

“The operatives overpowered the bandits in a gun duel. As a result, one of the bandits was neutralised while the remaining scampered to save their lives”, he said.

The statement said during the encounter with the bandits, the operatives succeeded in rescuing the aforementioned three persons.

According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police in the state has ordered the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Toro Local Government to improve patrol in the area.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

