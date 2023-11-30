Eighteen hunters were killed and several others injured during two separate attacks blamed on armed bandits in Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State.

PREMIUM TIMES learned that 15 of the hunters were killed during a battle with the gunmen on Tuesday night in a mountainous area near Maihula town.

Three others were killed in an ambush by suspected bandits near Dakka town.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that scores of gunmen attempted to invade Bali town, the headquarters of Bali Local Government and other surrounding villages but were confronted by the hunters.

The hunters who managed to escape the attack sustained serious injuries.

A source in the area, Musa Umar, told journalists on Wednesday that the bandits killed 14 hunters on the spot, and injured many others.

He said one died while on the way to the hospital bringing the number to 15.

The Kur of Bali Chiefdom, Mahamud Abubakar, told reporters that the hunters were killed while attempting to stop the terrorists from invading Bali town.

He said, unfortunately, the battle turned bloody as the bandits were armed with better weapons.

The State Chairman of the Hunters Association, Adamu Dantala confirmed the development, disclosing that 15 of the local hunters were killed during a battle with the bandits.

“We need government and community support to fully arm the hunters because we are not given any funds to support families of those killed or treat those injured,” he said.

Last week over 12 people were killed by suspected bandits in different locations in Ussa Local Government and Yantu special development area in Southern Taraba.

The spokesperson of the police command in the state, Usman Abdullah, told PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone interview that he was not aware of the incident.

He said he was out of town as he was among the government delegation that visited Ussa and Yantu to sympathise with the people of the area over last Friday’s attack.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

