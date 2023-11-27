Troops of the 6 Brigade of the Nigerian Army on Sunday rescued two people abducted by kidnappers around the CBN- Babaya- U area of Jalingo, the Taraba State capital.

The army said it arrested two suspects during the operation which was initiated after the receipt of credible intel.

The Commander, 6 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Frank Etim, a brigadier general, said this in a statement released on Monday in Jalingo.

He said the operation was conducted when the troops, acting on credible information, launched an attack on outlaws in the city.

Mr Etim and other suspected kidnappers absconded upon sighting the troops. “Troops are on their trail and will soon be arrested,” he said

“The swift response of the troops and conduct of raid operation on the terrorist’s hideout led to the capture of Awwal Bobo, 32 and Sallau Abdul, 33 as well as extrication and safe rescue of the victims named Fauziyya Yusuf and Abdulsallam Abubakar.

“One of the rescued victims has since been reunited with his family while the other is currently being offered necessary medical attention and support to ensure her physical and emotional well-being before being handed over to her family,” he said.

He commended the timely response of the troops and charged them not to relent in ensuring the peace and safety of the citizens.

He said residents should cooperate and support security agencies by providing timely security information.

Governor decries spate of violence

Meanwhile, Governor Agbu Kefas, on Sunday described the persistent attacks, killings and kidnappings across the state by terrorists as worrisome and unacceptable.

The governor, who stated this while reacting to the killing of 11 farmers by gunmen at Yangtu Development Area on Friday, said he was doing everything humanly possible to bring such carnage to an end.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Digital Communication, Emmanuel Bello, Mr Kefas called on security agents to redouble their efforts in ridding the state of all forms of terror.

The governor said his recent visits to all security heads at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja were primarily geared towards attracting the federal government support in the fight against banditry in the state, stressing that security challenges were not restricted to the state as the entire country was reeling under the scourge.

“To effectively combat the scourge, the newly elected local government chairmen would be adequately empowered to safeguard lives and properties in their domain while security agents would be provided with modern equipment and technologies in the field to enhance their performance,” the statement reads.

