The Court of Appeal in Abuja, on Thursday, upheld the election of Gombe State governor, Inuwa Yahaya after dismissing the appeal filed by Jibrin Barde of the PDP to challenge the outcome of the governorship poll in the state.

Mr Yahaya was re-elected for the second and final term as governor of the state at the 18 March polls.

Nigeria’s electoral commission, INEC, declared Mr Yahaya of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the contest. The commission said Mr Yahaya polled 342,821 votes to beat his closest opponent, Jibrin Barde of the of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who garnered 233,131 votes.

Dissatisfied with the election outcome, Mr Barde and the PDP, in a joint petition filed at the Gombe State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, said Mr Yahaya was not re-elected by majority of valid votes cast in the election.

The petitioners alleged widespread electoral malpractices in nine of the state’s 11 local government areas.

Specifically, they alleged cases of ballot box stuffing and thumbprinting in the nine council areas.

But, the tribunal while deciding the disputed election, held that Mr Barde failed to prove the allegations of electoral fraud against Mr Yahaya and the APC.

The three-member tribunal led by S.B. Belgore, dismissed the petition for being un-meritorious.

Determined to overturn the governor’s victory, Mr Barde approached the Court of Appeal, urging it to nullify Mr Yahaya’s victory.

Delivering judgement on the appeal on Thursday, a three-member panel of the Court of Appeal led by Y.N Orji-Agbadua, affirmed Mr Yahaya’s victory.

“All the issues are resolved in favour of the respondent and against the appellant. No order as to cost. The judgment of the lower tribunal is hereby affirmed,” Ms Orji-Agbadua said.

