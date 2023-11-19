The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Jigawa State chapter, has elected new executives to lead the association for the next three years.

The election took place on Sunday at the Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Dutse, in the state capital.

The incumbent chairperson, Hauwa Ladan, was reelected to serve her final term of three years.

Other newly elected executives are Fadila Abdulkadir, as the vice chairperson; Zainab Baba-Santali, as the secretary; Nafisa Abdullahi as the assistant secretary; and Halima Yusuf as treasurer.

Others are Safiya Musa as the financial secretary and Zainab Chiroma as the auditor of the association.

Speaking during the inauguration of the new executives, the National Vice Chairperson, northwest, of NAWOJ, Halima Musa, said the election was free and fair.

“The election I supervised today in Jigawa State has followed a due process and all the candidates have satisfied the criteria laid down by the NAWOJ constitution and that of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

“I am appealing to the new executives to carry all union members along, cooperate with state government, NUJ, partners and the general public in championing the interest of women and the general public, and for peace and progress of the society,” Mrs Musa said.

In her acceptance speech, the newly elected chairperson, Mrs Ladan, pledged to consolidate on her past actions of moving the association forward while protecting and considering the welfare and interest of members of the association.

“We pledged to redouble our efforts this time around to live above board, and to abide by our constitution as disciplined NAWOJ families, assuring we will carry along our members in supporting their noble cause objectively for our collective good,” Mrs Ladan said.

The election was also monitored and described as credible by the chairperson of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the NUJ in Jigawa, Muhammed Zangina, and the grand patron of the association, Dahiru Suleiman.

