The Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS), Taraba State chapter on Friday began a general strike to protest the murder of one of its members.

A teacher, Bassey Sardauna, was allegedly stabbed to death on Thursday by his former student at the Government Model Secondary School, Jalingo, Taraba State.

The spokesperson of the police, Abdullahi Usman, confirmed the incident, saying the teacher was attacked while in a tricycle (keke NAPEP) by his former student with whom he had an altercation.

“An ex-student conspired with his cohorts to stab his teacher, who was inside a keke NAPEP.”

He said the police arrested the suspect identified as James Williams, on Friday afternoon.

Addressing journalists on Friday in Jalingo the state’s secretary of the ASUSS, Kazong Ishaku, expressed shock over the incident and called for a thourough investigation and the prosecution of the suspect.

“We have received the sad news that our colleague, Mr Bassey Sardauna, was stabbed to death. It is quite unfortunate and indeed it is heartbreaking news. If this trend continues, it is like an ocean that will swallow all of us.

“It is in view of this that we demand that the state government put up a security architecture to protect staff and students in our public schools.

“The better way to express our pains to parents, government and stakeholders is to tell our members to suspend academic activities; an injury to one is an injury to all,” he said.

Findings show that teachers across the state have suspended academic activities in protest and in order to mourn their late colleague.

Similarly Jenjo Community Development Association (JCDA) has condemned the murder of Mr Sardauna who was a member of the association.

The JCDA in a press briefing in Jalingo on Friday condemned all forms of violence in schools and communities and also called on all security agencies to be proactive in stemming such acts.

Ezekiel Nemuel who addressed the press on behalf of the association’s chairman called on the government of Taraba State to take responsibility for the sustenance and sponsorship of the children of the deceased to the highest level of education.

Mr Sardauna is survived by his wife and three children who are between the ages of five and 10.

