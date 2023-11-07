The Bauchi State government, on Tuesday, handed over the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport to the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) for effective management and economic development of the state.

Speaking during the official handover, the Managing Director of FAAN, Kabir Muhammad, said the state government had agreed to cede the facility to the federal government for effective service delivery.

According to him, the Airport had been collaboratively operated by FAAN and the Bauchi State government.

“In a most recent discussion, looking at how to optimally use the Airport, the Bauchi government graciously agreed to cede the operations of the airport to FAAN not because they cannot operate it.

“It’s because they believe strongly that handing it over to the federal government will open it to more development, not just to the airport but to the state government in general.

ALSO READ: FAAN suspends car hire services at Abuja airport

“I believe that not only Bauchi State but the entire North East region will benefit more from the new arrangement,” he said.

Mr Muhammed said the Federal Executive Council had approved some substantial amount of money as a refund to the Bauchi State government.

He said even though the money might not be the exact amount of money the Bauchi State had spent on the Airport, he believed it was a sizable amount to be used for other projects.

Confirming the development, the Deputy Governor, Auwal Jatau, said the airport has been officially adopted by FAAN in May 2023.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Airport, which was built by the administration of former governor Isa Yuguda in 2013, has been under the management of the state government.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

