The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba State have traded words over an alleged plan by the PDP to manipulate the forthcoming local government election in the state.

The Taraba State Independent Electoral Commission (TSIEC) has fixed November 18 for elections across the 16 local government areas of the state.

The APC accused the PDP and the administration of Governor Agbu Kefas of planning to rig the election through undemocratic means.

In a statement on Tuesday, the state’s chairman of the APC Ibrahim El-sudi urged the governor to allow the will of the people to prevail.

“The Governor, who had previously indicated a desire to organise free and fair elections, is now being forced to rethink his commitment because of the shadow of doubt enveloping the chances of the party during the elections.

“Inside information reveals that the matter has become so serious that recently, the Governor held a top caucus meeting with two serving senators and a former one, to work out a victory plan in the face of this debilitating public concern.

“The outcome of the meeting was the decision to constitute a powerful ‘project’ Committee made up of a single eminent stakeholder from each of the sixteen Local Government councils to produce consensus candidates for each Local Government council.

“Some of the party’s leaders are encouraging the Governor to throw caution to the wind and write the results even before the votes are cast. This will not be acceptable to the people of the state.

“Governor Kefas Agbu, a thoroughbred military officer, should allow the will of the people to prevail. The state is already suffocating in the deep mess of insecurity occasioned by massive kidnapping and banditry throughout the state, including the state capital.

“Denying the people to freely install their leaders will rather compound the issue and worsen the bad security situations in the state. The Governor should ignore such unwholesome advice and allow free and fair elections,” Mr El-sudi said.

But in a swift reaction, the Special Adviser on Media and Digital Communication to Mr Kefas, Emmanuel Bello described the allegation as baseless.

“The APC is in panic mode again,” Mr Bello said.

He described the APC as a party that has failed to endear itself in the heart of the people of the state.

“The APC, failing to endear itself to the people and feeling the heat from its failure to prepare and put her house in order, is already scared of an imminent defeat in the coming polls. It’s an old trick. You cry foul before Election Day to explain away your failure later.

“Why should the internal planning programs of the PDP to win elections worry anyone? Why can’t the APC try and put itself in order to partake in the polls? Why do they think everyone will replicate what they did to the nation at the General Election?

“Conversely, we are quick to add that Governor Kefas is a Democrat who believes in due process. He’s an expert at orderliness- a trait drilled into him by his soldierly background.

“He’s also forthright and a stickler for decency. Although a core party man, Kefas has continued to preach politics without bitterness, often reaching out to the opposition in a bipartisan move.

“He, therefore, has no plans to muscle out the opposition during the election. If anyone fails in the coming election, it would be for the same reason they failed before – lack of planning and deep-seated internal crisis. Don’t blame it on Kefas,” Mr Bello said.

