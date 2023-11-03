The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Taraba State has faulted the Governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas, for throwing what it described as a lavish graduation party to celebrate his daughter’s call to the Nigerian bar.

The opposition said the party was insensitive at a time of growing insecurity and economic hardship.

Keziah Kefas, the governor’s daughter, was, a few weeks ago, called to the Bar after graduating from the Nigerian law school in Abuja.

On Thursday, Mr Kefas hosted government officials, political associates and other well-wishers to a dinner at Rainbow Event Centre in Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that members of the state executive council, legislators and top politicians from the state flew to Abuja to attend the dinner.

The Chairman of the party in the state, Ibrahim El-Sudi, told journalists on Friday in Jalingo, the state capital, that it amounted to insensitivity on the part of the governor to lavish the state’s lean resources on a Call to Bar ceremony for his daughter, when the state was still mourning the death of those involved in the recent boat mishap in Karim Lamido.

“Within the span of two weeks, over 15 people were kidnapped across the state, including a traditional ruler, and over 80 persons were involved in a boat mishap in the Karim Lamido local government area of the state.

“It is unfortunate that as Tarabians are still mourning with the families of the departed souls, the governor and his executive members threw a party in Abuja, inviting top politicians to celebrate his daughter’s graduation.

“It is an unnecessary waste of public funds for the governor to be organising a lavish Call to Bar dinner in Abuja for his daughter with state funds at a time all the governors in the country are crying for money to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

“The governor’s decision to embark on a jamboree even as many persons lost their lives in the state as a result of the boat mishap is insensitive and unfortunate.

“Even if the governor wants to host a dinner for his daughter’s graduation, why must it be in Abuja? It would have been more appropriate to host it in Jalingo or Wukari, his hometown, which can boost our local businesses.

“The kidnappings and death of the innocent victims of the boat mishap are tragic for the state but life cannot stop but taking the event to Abuja is wasteful because those officials are travelling on public resources.

“Even if he prefers doing it in Abuja, he should have made it low-key so that no one would even notice the dinner held,” said Mr El-sudi.

Accusing the governor of lacking administrative knowledge and the ability to govern the state, Mr El-sudi challenged Mr Kefas to publish the comprehensive allocation of the state and local governments in the past five months and what has been done with the money. He claimed that Mr Kefas was just globe-trotting and making promises without action.

Reacting to the allegations by the APC, the Special Adviser to Mr Kefas on Media and Digital Communication, Emmanuel Bello, said “The governor was the first respondent when the incident happened. The governor did not only send condolences but sent a high-powered delegation led by the deputy governor to condole the families of the victims.

“He also set up a committee to investigate the immediate cause of the incident and also to ensure there is no future recurrence.

“It’s not a show of insensitivity for the governor to honour his own daughter.

Mr Bello said the event was hosted in Abuja because the world is a global village, and most of the people that attended the event are Taraba indigenes resident in Abuja.

“At this time and age, location is not important. Besides, the daughter has most of her friends and well-wishers resident in Abuja,” he said.

