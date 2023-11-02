The Police Command in Adamawa has confirmed the abduction of Usman Sahabi, the Chief of Staff to the Speaker of the Adamawa House of Assembly.

Mr Sahabi, a journalist with the Adamawa Broadcasting Cooperation, Yola, was on secondment to the Assembly.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Thursday.

Mr Nguroje said the command would leave no stone unturned to rescue Mr Sahabi unhurt.

“Sahabi was kidnapped at gunpoint by unknown gunmen at about 1 am on Thursday in his residence at Wuro-chekke, Yola South Local Government Area,” he said.

Mr Nguroje said that the command was doing everything possible to rescue him alive and also arrest the culprits.

“We have already deployed our personnel to swing into action immediately for his rescue.

“We are also soliciting collaboration with the public to provide us with useful information,’’ he said.

Mr Nguroje promised financial reward for whoever would provide the command with useful information that could lead to the victim’s rescue.

The State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists condemned the incident and solicited prayers for the victim’s safe return.

The council’s Vice Chairman, Mohammed Ibrahim, said the union quickly reported the incident to security agencies for their intervention.

Mr Ibrahim sympathised with the victim’s family, loved ones and members of the union over the sad incident.

NAN

