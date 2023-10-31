The National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Jalingo, Taraba State capital on Monday evening upheld the election of the former speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Mark Useini, as member representing Takum, Ussa and Donga federal constituency.

The three-member panel of justices chaired by Benson Ogbu dismissed the petitions filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Istifanus Gbana and New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) candidate Rimam Shawulu challenging the electoral victory of Useini for lack of merit

The petitioners approached the tribunal on grounds of non-compliance with the electoral act in the rerun election of the constituency, both parties sought nullification of the election over non-compliance with electoral laws by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the process of the election.

They also petitioned that the former speaker who is the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) did not acquire the lawful number of votes to be declared as the winner of the House of Representative of the Ussa, Donga Takum federal constituency.

Mr Ogbu during his ruling dismissed the petitions of the two candidates and their parties, stating that “the petitions collapse on failure of proof by the petitioners.”

Mr Ogbu, while reading the judgement, stated that during the cross-examination, the counsel to Mr Useni were able to prove to the tribunal that the candidate of the APC won the election with lawful votes, “and his election remains valid in the eyes of the law.”

In his reaction, Mr Useni described the judiciary as the hope for common Nigerians.

Mr Useni called on his opponents to take the judgement in good faith and join hands with him to bring about good welfare and development to the people of the federal constituency.

