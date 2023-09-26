Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State, on Monday, ordered the immediate payment of three months’ outstanding salaries of the staff of the Taraba State University (TSU), Jalingo.

The governor gave the directive after meeting with the management of the university and union leaders at the Exco Chamber, Government House, Jalingo.

Mr Kefas, while condemning the workers’ threat to embark on a strike, said the issue of outstanding salaries in the institution was inherited from the past administration of Darius Ishaku.

Mr Kefas said tackling the issue is not only a matter of financial responsibility but a moral obligation to the staff.

He said he understood the gravity of the situation and challenges confronting the institution and acknowledged the contributions of the academic staff in shaping the future of the state through education.

Mr Kefas said dialogue and understanding should be one of the ways to resolve problems confronting the institution.

He described the academic staff as builders of dreams and guardians of the future of the younger generation.

Also, he reiterated his commitment to prompt payment of salaries, pension, and gratuity and said he is committed to the implementation of the minimum wage by October 2023.

Mr Kefas described the students of the university as the heart and soul of the educational system and urged them to focus on their studies.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Sunday Bako, commended the governor for convening the meeting, and also agreeing to offset the outstanding bills.

Also reacting, the Chairperson of the Academic Staff Union (ASUU), TSU chapter, Mbave Garba, applauded the governor for initiating the dialogue and his commitment to resolving issues that affect the welfare of staff of the institution.

