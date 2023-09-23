A father of five, ‘Mallam’ Garba, (not his real name) from an Adamawa community, says he lost his first daughter, Aisha, as a result of hunger resulting from low crop yield.

At the burial ground, when Aisha body was about to be buried, Mr Garba told mourners that he lost his daughter life as the result of hunger.

He narrated, “My family faced acute hunger for weeks, without having up to two meals in day. When Aisha discovered that our condition was getting worse, she decided to go on daily fasting just for her junior sibling to eat. She sacrificed her meals so that we could have something to eat before we slept. And sometimes she could not have the two meals, if she eats at sunset, when she breaks the fast, she could not have meal at the sunrise to begin another day. On day 30 of her hunger fast, she starts vomiting blood whenever she coughed. Sadly, we lost her after some days.”

After the confession at the burial ground, people donated some money, while others promised to help Mr Garba and his family and Aisha’s siblings to survive the hunger.

Flooding

Flooding is a factor affecting farming in northern Nigeria.

Across Nigeria, the advent of 2022 rainy season led to heavy rainfall, rivers overflowing their banks, and the spillage of water from dams in neighboring Cameroon, which contributed to severe flooding in 31 out of the 36 Nigerian states.

According to satellite analysis conducted by the United Nations Satellite Center (UNOSAT) between 13-17 October, up to 6,600,000 people are potentially exposed to flooding and over 30,000km of land was flooded across the country.

Adamawa was among the most affected states with an estimated of 260,000 people affected by floods and around a 1,000km of land submerged across the state was destroyed.

According to the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), flooding was caused mainly by heavy rains starting from 11 July – 24 October 2022.

Additionally, increased water flows from river source in the Cameroonian highlands also contributed to the river Benue overflowing, leading to the flooding of several communities in Adamawa State.

This was compounded by the spillage of water from the Lagdo dam in Cameroon which led to further displacement of people and the destruction of farmland, barns and other properties.

Suleiman Muhammed, the Executive Secretary of the Adamawa Emergency Management Agency said that as of 11 September, 2022, 25 deaths were reported, 58 critically injured, 131,638 individuals were displaced, and 153 communities in 18 local governments were submerged.

Mr. Muhammed said, “According to the 2022 Humanitarian Needs Overview, over 2.45 million persons in need (PIN) including Internally Displaced persons (IDPs), returnees and host community populations live in Adamawa State. However, over 1.1 million were classified as being either severe, extreme, or catastrophic.”

With these flooding incidents occurring, farmlands experienced low yield thereby creating humanitarian crisis.

Gerio

Out of those communities affected by floods, the reporter visited one which appeared to have been badly affected.

Gerio is a community that has existed for more than 50 years. It is located at one of the reserve banks along River Benue and its residents are fishermen and farmers. Investigation shows how flood affected farming activities and farmers here.

Adamu Haruna, a fisherman and farmer, said that he grew up in the community and has experienced natural disasters such as flood and drought.

“Last year’s flood wiped out almost all our farmland, without any food to eat throughout the rainy season. The little savings we had were spent on buying food. We only depend on the reserve bank here and its continued drying due to dry season farming. It’s the only source of water for about thousand hectares of farmland. Even this year we still suffered climate (change), two month ago the water washed out our crops we have to replant it with the intention maybe we can get something that would reduce the hardship…”

Another respondent, Hauwa Muhammad said, “our children are in serious health condition due to the hunger. Our husbands only depend on fishing and the bank is full with long grass as they cannot fix their net and when it is dry season, the water keeps drying some places and we experience drought. Politians and government agencies usually made promises but none of the promises come to exist.”

Is Cameroonian Lagdo dam a problem to Nigeria?

An ethnic group, “Batta” call her “Binuwe, the mother of water” due to her size and benefits to the upper and lower Benue regions, from where she joins the River Niger.

Its major tributaries are Faro, Tiel, kilengi and Kebbi from its North Bank.

Others are Beti, Mayo Ine, Mayo Balwa, Kunini, Gongola, Lamurde, Namnai, Taraba and Donger River flowing in from the south bank.

Yakubu Abdullahi, a journalist, said: “In the last two or three decades, anytime the rainy season reaches its peak, Nigerians will go through the same ritual of Cameroon opening the floodgates of its dam at Lagdo.

“At the same time, people will continue blaming Cameroon for pushing floodwaters and devastation to Nigeria. Also people will blame the government for not building dams at “Dasin Hausa” and other strategic locations.”

But it appears that the volume of water from the Lagdo dam when released is not up to 10 per cent of the water pumped into the Benue River from the major tributaries mentioned above.

Some persons believe that the release of water from the Cameroonian dam is one of the reasons for low crop yield experienced in Northern Nigeria.

What can be done to stem the flooding?

But Mr Dobe, a farmer in Gerio, says the Lagdo dam is not responsible for the challenges faced by the farming community.

“As you can see, we are here in the raining season. Now we farm two times, both in the raining season and dry season because of the changing weather, climate change could be the major factor.

“In 2021, we experienced drought in our dry season farming due to shortage of water that we have in “Gerio reserve river.” It is becoming a real challenge for this land. About 80 – 90 per cent of the rice we plant has died because Cameroon did not release water from its dam.

When the raining season set in, we planted for 2022 with the intention of recovering what we lost in 2021. However, too much rain became a disaster to us as it washed away everything. The water coming from Cameroon dam is not a disaster to us. As you can see, the water came since last two weeks, but we are still harvesting because it did not reduce the crop yield. We are yet to say that it was successful but we love the water to come from the dam. What is disturbing us is natural rainfall not the water from Cameroon dam.”

This story was produced with fellowship support from African Climate Stories.

