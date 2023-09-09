A boat carrying 23 people capsized in Njuwa Lake in Yola South Local Government of Adamawa State, killing at least 15 people, the state’s emergency agency and witnesses said.

The accident occurred on Friday afternoon as the victims travelling to Yola town.

Faisal Dabo, a witness, suggested the mishap was caused by a heavy windstorm.

“It was raining when the accident happened. A heavy windstorm blew water into the boat and it capsized instantly,” he said.

He said the boat was in the middle of the river when the accident occurred.

Mr Dabo said the boat was conveying 23 passengers, including farmers, traders and children.

He said only six passengers were rescued by local divers and a bigger boat, which arrived at the scene.

He appealed to the government to provide motorised boats for the community which suffered from an annual overflooding of River Benue.

Confirming the incident, the Executive Secretary, Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA), Muhammad Suleiman, said seven people were rescued, two were confirmed dead and fifteen were still missing.

He called for calm as authorities were making efforts to find the missing passengers.

Also speaking on the incident, the Adamawa State Police Public Relations Officer, Suleiman Nguroje, said the command had deployed Marine police officers to help in the rescue operation.

