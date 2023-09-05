The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Bauchi on Tuesday upheld the genuineness of the 25 February, 2023 election won by Aliyu Aminu, a member representing Bauchi Federal constituency at the House of Representatives.

The tribunal dismissed the petition filed by Abdullahi Jibrin of the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenging the victory of Mr Aminu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

While dismissing the petition, the presiding chairman of the panel, Nasiru Saminu, ordered that the sum of N750,000 be paid to the respondent, Mr Aminu.

Mr Jibrin had approached the tribunal, urging it to declare him the rightful winner of the 25 election, claiming that the result was manipulated in favour of the respondent, Mr Aminu.

Mr Jibrin further claimed that the election was marred by over-voting in some polling units as well as non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

The presiding chairman, Mr Saminu, while reviewing the petition, declared that all the issues raised and the pieces of evidence tendered before the Tribunal were immaterial, inconsequential and lacked merit.

Therefore the judge dismissed the petition for lack of merit.

The lead counsel of the petitioner, Sharifa Yusuf, said he will study the judgement and advise his client on the next line of action

Dahiru Bello, the counsel of the respondent, expressed satisfaction with the judgement, and said the petitioners failed to provide concrete evidence.

